Man 'critical' after serious assault near Octagon

Police at the scene this morning. They are appealing for any information about the serious attack.

A 20-year-old man is in Dunedin Hospital with critical head injuries, following a serious assault near the Octagon.

A police spokesman said the man was found unconscious on the corner of Princes St and the Octagon, in central Dunedin, about 3.15am today.

‘‘A 20-year-old man was found unresponsive after being assaulted and falling to the ground.

‘‘He was transported to Dunedin Hospital where he is being treated for head injuries.

"He is currently in a critical condition.

‘‘Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. However, anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via 105.’’

The man’s family was being provided with support and police were keeping a close eye on his condition, he said.

