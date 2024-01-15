Man hiding in bushes admits burglary: police

A man was found hiding in the bushes in the early hours of the morning after allegedly plundering a Dunedin property.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Grange St at 1.30am yesterday.

A 33-year-old man was found hiding in the bushes on the street near an address.

The man admitted to police he entered the property and took several items, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with burglary.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz