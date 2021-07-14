Wednesday, 14 July 2021

10.10 am

Man with machete arrested in Abbotsford

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A machete-wielding man who allegedly threatened to kill police has been arrested.

    Sergeant Tony Ritchie said police were called to reports of a family harm incident in Abbotsford at 6.30am today.

    A man at the property had allegedly threatened to kill police when they arrived, Sgt Ritchie said.

    The man confronted police with a machete and a knife, he said.

    The Armed Offenders Squad was called, but frontline officers managed to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.

    He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and other charges would follow. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter