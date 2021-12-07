Man with no vaccine pass violent at bar: police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man armed with a knife became violent at a Dunedin bar over not having a Covid-19 vaccine pass, police say.
Police were called after the man got into an argument at The Bog in George St about 8.35pm yesterday and locked himself in a bathroom.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man then came out with a knife and smashed a window with his hand.
Police arrested the man but not before he injured an officer, who most likely has a broken hand, Snr Sgt Bond said.
A 46-year-old man will appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning.