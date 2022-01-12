Wednesday, 12 January 2022

11.30 am

Man sought after Musselburgh incidents

    Dunedin police are investigating reports of a man acting oddly around properties in the Musselburgh area.

    A spokeswoman said police were notified this morning and last night that a man was trying doors of houses.

    They believed they had identified the man and were looking to speak to him.

    Social media users have posted about the man, one saying they had caught him ‘‘creeping round’’ their property and another observing him rifling through mail.


     

     

