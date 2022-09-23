Man still on loose after creating traffic chaos and crashing spiked ute

The police pursuit started after a man driving a ute rear-ended a van (pictured) on Dunedin's one-way system. Photo: Oscar Francis

Armed police have deployed road spikes and are searching for a man who sped off after rear ending another vehicle on Dunedin’s one way system.

Police appear to still be looking for the man who ended up crashing the ute he was driving, which was then down to its rims, on Pigeon Flat Rd near Dunedin's Northern Motorway.

Dunedin resident Matt Anderson said he was waiting in traffic on Cumberland St (State Highway 1) when a green ute rear ended the van he was in.

The force of the impact pushed the van into the SUV that was ahead of him and damaged the van’s radiator.

It appeared the man had been in a hurry to get away, Mr Anderson said.

Another witness said the man had hit another vehicle in the next section of Cumberland St, near the New World supermarket.

He also saw it later driving north on the northern motorway where it almost collided with two trucks, the witness said.

An Otago Daily Times reporter who was driving to Dunedin said he saw a green ute going north on the northern motorway, shedding rubber from at least one of its wheels.

Several police cars using lights were following, with about a five minute time delay, the witness said.

A police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of dangerous driving in Pigeon Flat Rd and a vehicle had crashed into a bank about 12.50pm.

It appeared to be which appeared to be the same vehicle which had driven off from Cumberland St.

An Otago Daily Times photographer near the intersection of Pigeon Flat Rd and SH1 said there were four cop cars there, two of which had gone down Pigeon Flat Rd.

Some officers were armed and road spikes had been deployed. Remains of shredded tyres could be seen on the highway, he said.

The ute, which was a green Suzuki Escudo, had been abandoned across Pigeon Flat road with its wheels in a ditch.

There was a black dog in its front seat and a police car nearby but officers did not appear to have taken anybody into custody, he said.

The photographer said it appeared an officer next to a police car on SH1 was scanning the neighbouring bush for the offender.