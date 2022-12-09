Man's car impounded after failing to stop for police

A Dunedin man who fled from police will have his car impounded after a visit from officers later that evening, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers attempted to stop a car in Forth St about 6pm yesterday.

The 27-year-old driver fled and officers did not pursue.

Police conducted inquiries and located the man at home soon afterwards.

The man’s car has been impounded and the driver has been charged with failing to stop, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz