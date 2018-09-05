Motorcycles stolen

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More motorcycles have been reported stolen near Dunedin.
Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Honda CRF250 and CRF150, each worth $2500, were taken from a locked woolshed in a Saddle Hill Rd property late last month.
Two Scott mountain bikes, worth a combined $2000, were also taken from the woolshed, Snr Sgt Thomson said.
There have been frequent reports this year of motorcycles being taken from properties around Otago.