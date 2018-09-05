Motorcycles stolen

More motorcycles have been reported stolen near Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Honda CRF250 and CRF150, each worth $2500, were taken from a locked woolshed in a Saddle Hill Rd property late last month.

Two Scott mountain bikes, worth a combined $2000, were also taken from the woolshed, Snr Sgt Thomson said.

There have been frequent reports this year of motorcycles being taken from properties around Otago.