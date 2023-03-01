Murder accused has bail declined again

Lance Moore. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A man charged with the murder of a Dunedin father at a city lookout has been declined bail again.

Lance Colin Robert Moore (36) was allegedly in control of the vehicle that fatally ran down 28-year-old Sean Buis at Unity Park on the evening of July 21 last year.

It was nearly three months before the defendant was charged.

Moore was originally denied bail in November but appeared in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday in a bid for electronically monitored bail, which would allow Corrections to monitor his movements in the community 24 hours a day through an anklet.

Justice Rachel Dunningham again declined bail.

Arguments by defence counsel Kerry Cook and Crown prosecutor Robin Bates, as well as the judge’s reasons for refusing the application, are suppressed.

Police previously said they believed Mr Buis went to the lookout with an associate to meet someone but they were met by two cars, including a red Ford Falcon, and a person they were not expecting.

Mr Buis left the car he had arrived in and went on foot towards Eglinton Rd, where he was allegedly run down by Moore.

Moore will appear before the court again next month.

