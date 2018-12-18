Murder charge after hospital drop-off death

A man has been arrested in Dunedin and charged with murder after a young father died from injuries in Christchurch earlier this month.

A homicide investigation was launched after Shayne George Heappey (25) was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a vehicle late on December 8.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth, of Christchurch, confirmed at the time that Mr Heappey died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Mr Heappey was the father of a young girl, Stuff reports.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dunedin overnight and appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

He did not seek bail and was remanded in custody, to appear in the Christchurch High Court on February 5.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression.