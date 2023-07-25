Not guilty plea for alleged drive-by shooting

Police at the scene of the alleged shooting in March. Image: ODT

A man charged following a central Dunedin shooting has denied the charges against him.

Kaleb Bell (25) appeared before the High Court at Dunedin this morning where he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both carry a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, previously said the occupants of a vehicle spotted a car stopped at traffic lights in Thomas Burns St, near the pedestrian overbridge on March 10.

They allegedly turned back and a passenger fired a shot at the occupied car.

The victim fled the scene, shaken but uninjured.

Damage to the bonnet of the car suggested a shotgun had been used, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Bell was originally remanded in custody following his arrest on March 14.

However he was granted electronically monitored bail in May.

Bell will be back before the court next month.