One in custody after fighting on Dunedin street

One person has been taken into custody after reports of at least six people fighting on the street in the Dunedin suburb of Opoho.

A police spokesman said they were called to Signal Hill Rd near the intersection with Windsor St at 8.31pm.

There were reports of six people fighting on the street.

Two police cars were called and arrived to find people spilling on to the street.

A later unconfirmed report came to police that up to 12 people were fighting.

One person had been taken into custody.