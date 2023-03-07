One drunk, one disorderly

Police say they pepper-sprayed and arrested the belligerent associate of a very drunk driver found behind the wheel in a Dunedin tavern car park at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 28-year-old man had been drinking at the Mornington Taphouse and was refused service about 8pm on Sunday, due to intoxication.

The man was seen driving away by "multiple witnesses".

When he later returned to the tavern, police were called.

About 8.40pm, police found the man in the car park, sitting in the driver’s seat of a car that was still hot, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When officers tried to get the man to do a breath test, his associate became aggressive.

He ended up being pepper sprayed and arrested about 9pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver subsequently recorded a breath alcohol level of 1441mcg — a high reading, he said.

The driver was known to police, but not for drink-driving, he said.

— Police are appealing for information after a midnight hit-and-run in central Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 48-year-old man was driving along Jervois St, towards Princes St, with a passenger at 12.01am on Sunday.

An unknown vehicle driving along Crawford St failed to give way and crashed into the car, hitting a door.

The man and his passenger got out to speak to the other driver, but the vehicle drove off without stopping to check if they were injured, he said.

— Police 105, file number 230305/2780.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz