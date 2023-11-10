Owner catches car theives in the act

A pair of would be thieves got a fright when their efforts to steal a car in South Dunedin were interrupted by its owner.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said about 11.40pm last night a member of the public called police due to two men sitting inside their car in Fingall St, South Dunedin.

The two men had smashed the rear right passenger quarter light window and damaged the ignition barrel while breaking in and attempting to steal the car.

When police arrived, the two men had left the vehicle and were seen running through properties in the area.

In their haste to flee the area they left behind a screw driver in the vehicle.

The men were not located but a forensic exam will be completed in an attempt to identify the offenders, Sgt Lee said.