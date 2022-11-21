Pair face driving charges, crash blamed on goat

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man has admitted being three times over the legal alcohol limit after hitting a parked car at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the officers responded to the incident in Kenmure Rd about 4.40am yesterday.

The 21-year-old had been driving north and had drifted to the left, hitting the vehicle.

He admitted drinking, recorded a breath alcohol level of 789 micrograms (mcg) and would appear in court this week, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal the alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Charges after early-morning crash

A woman has been charged after an early-morning crash in Dunedin.

Police say emergency services were called to the intersection of Elgin Rd and Mailer St, in the suburb of Mornington, about 6.35am on Saturday.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman driving down the hill appeared to have lost control and crashed into a wall.

Blood tests were taken and she had been charged with careless driving, driving while suspended and illegally taking a vehicle.

Some people were taken to Dunedin Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Swerved to avoid goat

On Friday night, a 41-year-old Dunedin man said he swerved to avoid a goat before crashing his car in Three Mile Hill Rd.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were called to the scene about 10pm.

The man was not injured and no goat was found by police.

On Saturday evening, police were called to another crash on that road.

A woman was driving up the hill when she lost control about 5pm.

No injuries were reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Taxi door falls off

Police will follow up an incident in which a group of Dunedin party-goers opened a sliding door mid-taxi ride, causing it to fall off.

Snr Sgt Bond said a taxi driver was transporting them to town along Anderson’s Bay Rd about 1.30am yesterday.

One of the passengers decided to open the door mid-ride, causing it to fall off its tracks and crash to the ground.

The man responsible ran off, but officers have his name and were following positive lines of inquiry, Snr Sgt Bond said.

