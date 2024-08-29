Pensioner abused and robbed in Dunedin road rage attack

A 70-year-old man has been left shaken by a broad daylight road rage incident, in which he was abused and had his wallet stolen.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the victim was driving north in Crawford St (SH1) and stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection with Jervois St about 2.30pm yesterday.

While he was stopped at the lights, a 26-year-old man got out of his vehicle and walked up the line of traffic, struck the victim’s car and then intimidated him by yelling and screaming at him.

It was not known what the man’s issue was with the victim.

‘‘During that, he reached inside the car and stole the wallet from the vehicle of the victim.

‘‘And then him and a 26-year-old female went on a spending spree, using the victim's cash and credit cards around the Dunedin area.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the wallet contained $200 cash, but it was not known how much of the victim’s money was spent in total, or what it was spent on.

Snr Sgt Bond said police tracked the duo down to a Mosgiel property last night.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with non-aggravated robbery and the 26-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with receiving property, and while she was being transported to the Dunedin Central Police Station she assaulted police as well.

Both are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

