Person seriously injured in George St altercation

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in central Dunedin on Saturday, police say.
A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a disorder incident in George St, near the intersection with St Andrew St, about 9pm on Saturday.
Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.
A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.