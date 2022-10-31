Monday, 31 October 2022

Person seriously injured in George St altercation

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in central Dunedin on Saturday, police say.

    A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a disorder incident in George St, near the intersection with St Andrew St, about 9pm on Saturday.

    Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

    A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement