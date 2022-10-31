Person seriously injured in George St altercation

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation in central Dunedin on Saturday, police say.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a disorder incident in George St, near the intersection with St Andrew St, about 9pm on Saturday.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

