Police attend fight involving bat, hammer in Brighton

Dunedin Police are speaking to a man following a fight involving a cricket bat and a hammer.
A police spokeswoman said police were called when two men were seen fighting each other with the weapons in Bath St, Brighton about 10am today.
It was not known what the pair were fighting about. Police took one man back to Dunedin Police Station to help them with their inquiries.
Neither was injured, she said.