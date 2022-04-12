Police attend many weekend traffic incidents

Dunedin police were kept busy on the roads at the weekend with multiple drink-drivers, crashes and speeding rally support crews.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police continued to focus on driving offences and conducted checkpoints throughout the city.

At 12.30am on Saturday, a 22-year-old man was stopped at a police checkpoint set up in King Edward St.

He was caught driving with an excess breath-alcohol of 1057mcg and would appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

The "really high amount" of alcohol he had consumed made him "a danger on the roads," Snr Sgt Bond said.

At a checkpoint in Gowland St, about 11pm, police stopped a 43-year-old man, who became aggressive towards police after they tried to process him for drink-driving.

The man was pepper-sprayed and arrested.

He would appear in court for having refused to have blood tests taken after operating a vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

A 21-year-old woman would appear in court after she had recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg.

A 22-year-old man was caught with a breath-alcohol level of 1151mcg despite being on a zero-alcohol licence.

The man also had an overloaded vehicle.

Following a big party in Shetland St at 1am, a group of women got inside an 18-year-old man’s car.

The vehicle "somehow rolled down the hill and hit a post, causing extensive damage to the back of the vehicle."

The owner located the vehicle and decided to drive down to Taieri Rd despite having a few beers.

He returned a breath-alcohol reading of 206mcg and was summoned to appear in court.

At 6am a 37-year-old man driving along State Highway 1 on his way home to Karitane swerved to avoid hitting a cat which was crossing the motorway.

He lost control of the vehicle and crossed the road, crashing into the right-hand-side ditch.

The driver was uninjured but the vehicle was written off.

Police were also monitoring the Otago Rally throughout the morning.

Warnings were given to support crews for speeds around Middlemarch, as some were travelling in convoy at speeds up to 140kmh.

Two infringements were issued for travelling at 132kmh and 117kmh in a 100kmh zone.

On Sunday, a 73-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along the Southern Motorway towards Balclutha for lunch about 12.15pm.

He came over the brow of a hill at Lookout Point and veered into the right lane to pass a slower vehicle.

The rider hit the concrete median barrier and slid along it before coming off in the middle of the road.

The "very lucky" man was uninjured and the bike received only minor damage from the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At about 9am, police caught a vehicle travelling 99kmh through a 60kmh zone in Main South Rd in East Taieri.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver turned out to have been disqualified from driving.

The car was impounded and the 35-year-old driver would appear in court.

A 70-year-old man was travelling up Brockville Rd about 3.45pm when he was affected by sun strike.

The man hit a stationary vehicle, but luckily there were no injuries.

It was a "reminder to be careful now" as sun strike would occur more often with the changing seasons.

