Police attend vicious brawl

Police are investigating a two-on-two brawl at a Dunedin address involving baseball bats.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident began when a 21-year-old and 35-year-old man showed up at a South Rd address about 10.45am on Monday.
The 41-year-old male occupant came out with a baseball bat and threatened the pair.
Soon the bat was dropped and a brawl ensued.
The fight continued and another occupant, a 32-year-old female, came out with a second bat and struck the visiting pair.
Police arrived and seized the bats, but were still interviewing those involved.
By: Staff reporter