Police called to robbery in St Kilda

The St Kilda Tavern. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police were called to an armed robbery in St Kilda this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of an apparent armed robbery just before 11.30am.

The report stated that two people entered a commercial premises on Prince Albert Rd and demanded money.

The report stated the people were holding what appeared to be firearms.

The spokeswoman said it had not been confirmed whether these were real or not.

Marked and mufti police cars were parked near the St Kilda Tavern and officers were seen coming and going from the business.

The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) were also at the scene.

Officers could be seen investigating side streets and photographing the outside of the pub.