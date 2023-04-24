Police catch 17 alleged drink drivers over weekend

File photo: ODT

Dunedin Police are "extremely disappointed" after catching 17 alleged drink drivers in the city over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said among the worst were several people who blew more than 1000mcg per litre of breath.

At 7.50pm on Sunday, a 33-year-old man was travelling up Stuart St when he lost control and drove through a fence and down a ledge at the Otago Boys’ High School tennis courts.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a stable condition, where bloods were obtained and Police are now awaiting the results.

At 4am on Sunday, another man was stopped in Crawford St and blew 765mcg.

Soon after, at 4.10am, a 25-year-old man was stopped in Moreau St because his warrant of fitness had expired.

He was unable to provide sufficient breath for an evidential breath sample, so bloods were taken at Dunedin Central Police Station and a sample has been sent for analysis.

He was dropped home and forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

Earlier on Sunday morning, at 12.45am, a 36-year-old man crashed into a power pole in Main South Rd, Green Island, while under the influence of alcohol. He blew 782mcg.

On Saturday, at 11.22pm, at 37-year-old woman slammed into a parked vehicle in Richmond St.

Police said she was "highly intoxicated and belligerent to emergency services". She was taken to Dunedin Hospital where she continued to abuse nursing staff.

She refused to give an evidential blood sample, her licence has been suspended and she will be summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

At 8.30pm, Outram residents complained of two men riding motorcycles in Holyhead St without helmets or lights on.

One of them was an 18-year-old who was a disqualified driver, and an evidential breath alcohol test showed 1009mcg.

The bike was impounded, and the rider was arrested and bailed with strict conditions.

At 6pm, police were called to the drive-through at KFC, in Anderson Bay Rd, where a 64-year-old man had crashed into signage.

He blew 1237mcg, his licence was suspended and he is to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

At 1am on Saturday, Police noticed a vehicle travelling at speed in Castle St.

The driver was an 18-year-old man on his learners licence and was carrying passengers.

He blew 577mcg, and will appear in the Dunedin District Court.

"At least 17 people were caught drink driving over the weekend, which is extremely disappointing," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Police continue to be out and about randomly stopping motorists to breath test them and conduct checkpoints.

"Anyone who is drinking should seek safe transport options home, such as calling a taxi or arranging a sober driver."

