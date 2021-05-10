Monday, 10 May 2021

Police at Dunedin supermarket after 'stabbing' incident

    Police and multiple ambulances have descended on the Cumberland St Countdown after a reported multiple-stabbing incident.

    A man, who was seen covered in blood, has been apprehended by police about 2.35pm.

    There are at least two ambulances, police vehicles and armed police officers at the scene. 

    A witness said she was at the checkout when she heard someone else say someone "had a knife".

    She said she heard people screaming.

    Emergency services at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings. Photo: Craig Baxter
    People then began running out, she said.

    Other witnesses said they saw people covered in blood.

    People were seen running to help people in the supermarket.

    The supermarket has been evacuated and people have been told to stay away from the windows. 

    A Twitter user who appeared to be in the Countdown said he saw someone who was handcuffed and bleeding as he was being removed from the supermarket.

    He also saw stretchers being wheeled inside.

    An ODT reporter at the scene said one person was put into an ambulance with an apparent neck wound.

    A second person has been seen stretchered into an ambulance.

     

     

