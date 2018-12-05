Wednesday, 5 December 2018

3.15 pm

Police hunt man touching himself in central Dunedin

    Police are hunting for a man seen touching himself inappropriately close to an adult store on a central Dunedin street.

    A police spokeswoman said they were carrying out area searches after the person was seen touching themselves in Princes St about 2.50pm.

    Police were seen searching the area close to Peaches and Cream after the incident.

    The incident comes after a man exposed himself to a high school pupil in North Dunedin in October and following a search for a man seen naked on St Clair beach on Friday evening.

     

