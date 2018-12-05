Police hunt man touching himself in central Dunedin

Police are hunting for a man seen touching himself inappropriately close to an adult store on a central Dunedin street.

A police spokeswoman said they were carrying out area searches after the person was seen touching themselves in Princes St about 2.50pm.

​Police were seen searching the area close to Peaches and Cream after the incident.

The incident comes after a man exposed himself to a high school pupil in North Dunedin in October and following a search for a man seen naked on St Clair beach on Friday evening.