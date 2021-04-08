Thursday, 8 April 2021

Police at North Dunedin flat after altercation

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police at the scene in North Rd. Photo: Vaughan Elder
    Police at the scene in North Rd. Photo: Vaughan Elder
    There is a heavy police presence outside a Dunedin flat in North East Valley this morning, following an altercation between two flat mates last night.

    A police spokesman said the incident happened at a North Rd flat, near the intersection with Crown St.

    He said details were scarce at the moment.

    ‘‘Police are still working to establish what happened.

    ‘‘One person was injured and suffered a laceration to their head, which required medical treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

    ‘‘A scene guard is in place to enable further inquiries to take place.’’

    A witness said there  were about five police vehicles at the scene.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter