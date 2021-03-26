Police raid nets illegal weapons, assorted drugs

A sawn-off rifle, two Tasers and a bevy of drugs were found during an early morning police raid in Dunedin.

Police, including the armed offenders squad, raided a house in Taieri Rd, Halfway Bush, on Wednesday morning.

They found a sawn-off Ruger .22 rifle with a flashlight, scope and laser attached, a prohibited magazine, shotgun shells, and more than 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

They also found two Tasers, 20g of cannabis, 6g of methamphetamine, and a variety of other pills and drugs.

A 44-year-old Dunedin man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a restricted weapon, and other drugs charges. He appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.



