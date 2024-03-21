Police seek pair after Princes St assault

Police want to speak with these two people after an assault in Princes St. Photos: Supplied/Police

Police are looking for two men after an assault in Princes St left two people injured.

The assault took place near Market Reserve at the southern end of Princes St, near the Oval.

Police say they were notified of the assault at about 12.15am on Sunday, March 10.

Two people were injured in the incident, one requiring hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said they hoped the people pictured would be able to help with their enquiries.

"Police are liaising with the victims and enquiries remain ongoing as to what occurred," the spokesperson said.

"If you are or recognise the men pictured, witnessed the incident, or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number 240310/1347."

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.