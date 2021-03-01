Police seek witnesses who offered help after Octagon attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men sustained serious injuries in an altercation in the Octagon last month.

Police said two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation with two other men about 3am on February 13.

The two victims were offered assistance by members of the public after the attack, police said.

Police would like to speak to these members of the public, to see if they are able to provide any information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105, quoting file number 210214/3012.