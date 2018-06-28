Police warn over dodgy Facebook buy and sell pages

Police said they were called toa stabbing at Burger King on Anderson's Bay Rd yesterday after a car swap went awry. Photo: George block

After a car swap going awry resulted in a stabbing at a Dunedin Burger King, police are warning of the dangers of using Facebook buy, swap and sell pages.

Southern District police said using non-reputable sites to purchase goods could be risky, especially if buyers did not verify the seller's identity first.

"Often items supposedly up for sale on Facebook are of high value, such as event/concert tickets, phones and other electronics worth hundreds of dollars.

"Often sellers communicate only through Facebook with the buyer, who will then deposit funds into an account without actually speaking to, or confirming the identity of, the person they are giving the money to.

The buyers then don't receive the item they have paid for.

In the last six months the Southern District Investigation Support Unit had seen 23 reported cases, with a collective value of $16,741.

The average loss to each individual in the cases was $727.

"We recommend buying off reputable businesses such as Trademe as they offer a greater level of protection, but if you are using a non-reputable site like Facebook then make sure to confirm their identity before completing the sale

"If you suspect a seller may not be legitimate, do not complete the purchase and report the matter to police.

"If an offer is too good to be true, it usually is."