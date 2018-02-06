Pond searched after teen found dead

Police search a waterway near Blackhead Quarry today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police today searched an area near a Dunedin quarry as part of their investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl in the city last week.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were searching a waterway near Blackhead Quarry today.

The quarry is 4km from the Corstorphine address where Amber-Rose Rush (16) was found dead on February 3.

A 30-year-old medical professional who is charged with killing Amber-Rose was granted interim name suppression yesterday and remanded in custody until he appears in the High Court on February 20.

Police today said they would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Blackhead Quarry or beach area between 11:30pm on Friday 2nd and 12:30am on Saturday 3rd of February.

In particular, they would like to speak to the occupants of a black Toyota Camry that was in the car park near the pond around that time

- Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.