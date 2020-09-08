'Pushing, kicking, punching' in bout of Dunedin road rage

A man allegedly assaulted the driver of another vehicle after he swiped him with his car in Dunedin yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 39-year-old man pushed, kicked and punched a 45-year-old man after the prang near the intersection of Argyle St and Elgin Rd at 4.45pm.

"[The] 45-year-old male was able to defend himself and then both parties proceeded to call police."

When police spoke to the 39-year-old he was "irate and aggressive", he said.

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and careless driving. He was due to appear in the Dunedin Court this morning.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 27-year-old will appear in the Dunedin District Court today after drink-driving at about 11pm last night.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was pulled over on Moreau St after reports of "sketchy driving" in the area.

He blew 586mcg which was more than double the legal limit.

