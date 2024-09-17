Rear-end crash leads to drugs, weapons find

A Dunedin driver rear-ending an Uber led to police recovering a smorgasbord of drugs and weapons that included a homemade taser.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Hillside Rd at 3.45pm yesterday after a two-car crash.

A 26-year-old woman driving along the road failed to see an Uber vehicle stopped in traffic in front of her, and rear-ended the vehicle.

The Uber vehicle was moderately damaged and the driver was taken to hospital with neck pain.

When police arrived, they saw the woman fiddling with small, clear ziploc plastic bags which were found to have white powder residue inside.

‘‘We’ve invoked the search and surveillance act on her vehicle and discovered more than 200 small dealing bags, digital scales, a notebook of transactions and four morphine pills,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Just over 14 grams of cannabis was also found along with a variety of medications with no prescription labels on them.

Inside her passenger car door police found a knife, and further searching found a wooden police truncheon in the boot and a homemade taser.

She was arrested and charged with nine offences, including careless driving, breaching the medicines act, unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession for supply of cannabis and morphine.

She was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.