Release denied due to ongoing jail incidents

Manu Hausia’s family in Tonga said they were unhappy with his actions but prepared to have him home. Photo: NZME

A man who repeatedly stabbed an Oamaru mother of four in front of her family has continued his violence in prison.

Manu Hausia is serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence after being convicted of attempted murder and other violence, and was declined release for the second time when he appeared before the Parole Board this month.

Panel convener Martha Coleman noted the Otago Corrections Facility inmate’s security classification was now high "as a result of a number of infractions of rules rather than anything serious".

But the board heard he had assaulted another inmate in January and the case was with the police who would decide whether criminal charges would be laid.

"There is some suggestion that a number of the rule infractions are to do with language difficulties and Mr Hausia told his case manager that he pleaded guilty to the misconducts that he has been charged with because it was difficult for him to defend them," Ms Coleman said.

A Corrections officer told the board she believed Hausia was getting in trouble because of gang politics in prison.

"Mr Hausia joined the [redacted] while in prison and thinks of them as his family who support him, particularly with extra food as he said he does not get enough to eat in the prison," they said.

The prisoner was taking English language classes four times a week but had been unable to begin rehabilitative programmes because of his security status.

It was recommended Hausia undertake the Saili Matagi course — a programme specifically for male Pasifika.

But to do that, he would need to bring down his security classification and transfer to Springhill Prison, the board heard.

Hausia — a Tongan citizen on an expired visitor visa — met his victim at a rugby game in Auckland at the start of 2021, then began living with her in Oamaru.

Within six months, the violence began.

After an initial jealousy-fuelled attack, Hausia was bailed to Ashburton but he breached that by returning to the victim’s home to resume the relationship.

On September 2, after a long drinking session, she called police following an argument.

Hausia put her in a stranglehold and stabbed her in the head and body more than a dozen times with a kitchen knife and scissors, telling her he would be the last person on Earth that she would ever see.

When another person intervened, he stabbed them, too.

A psychologist said the crimes occurred when Hausia felt "helpless and overcome with negative emotions and he attempted to regain control by using violence".

Ms Coleman said it was obvious from conversations at the hearing that the prisoner lacked the skills to deal with the situation differently and until that was addressed, the board would not authorise deportation to Tonga.

"While [his family] are not happy about what he has done, they are prepared to have him home," Ms Coleman said.

Hausia will see the Parole Board again in a year.

