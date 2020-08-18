Tuesday, 18 August 2020

10.50 am

Road spikes put end to chase in Waikouaiti

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A 65-year-old man who was "driving erratically" was arrested yesterday after his car was spiked following three short pursuits in the Waikouaiti area.

    A police spokesman said the man was driving on State Highway 1 and braking in front of trucks. 

    Police were called to the incident about 11.30pm and three short pursuits took place, he said.

    The pursuit came to an end after the man's vehicle was stopped by road spikes.

    The man was arrested and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday on charges of dangerous driving, wilful damage, aggravated failing to stop and for unlawfully being in a building, police said.

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter