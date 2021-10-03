Road spikes used to stop fleeing car in Bradford

The car was found abandoned in Salisbury Road with the engine still running. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHRADSON

Dunedin police are speaking to two youths after a fleeing driver incident which required the use of road spikes.

A spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the pair in the stolen car in the suburb of Bradford about 9am today.

Spikes were deployed in Kaikorai Valley Rd and the silver Nissan was found with its engine still running in nearby Salisbury Rd.

The pair then fled on foot, but were found by police a short time later.

At this stage there is a charge for the one of the youths of Unlawfully takes motor vehicle so yes, it does appear to have been stolen.

One person is facing a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

- ODT Online