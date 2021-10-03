Sunday, 3 October 2021

10.48 am

Road spikes used to stop fleeing car in Bradford

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The car was found abandoned in Salisbury Road with the engine still running. PHOTO: GREGOR...
    The car was found abandoned in Salisbury Road with the engine still running. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHRADSON
    Dunedin police are speaking to two youths after a fleeing driver incident which required the use of road spikes.

    A spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the pair in the stolen car in the suburb of Bradford about 9am today.

    Spikes were deployed in Kaikorai Valley Rd and the silver Nissan was found with its engine still running in nearby Salisbury Rd.

    The pair then fled on foot, but were found by police a short time later.

    At this stage there is a charge for the one of the youths of Unlawfully takes motor vehicle so yes, it does appear to have been stolen.

    One person is facing a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

    - ODT Online 

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter