Rottweiler euthanised after attacking pair

A dog that attacked two people was euthanised on the day with the owner’s permission, a court has heard.

Wayne Ford (59), of Outram, had admitted a charge of owning a dog that attacked two people.

Court documents said Zeus (a 2-year-old Rottweiler) escaped from its owner’s property about 6am on February 8 when someone mistakenly left the gate open.

A woman was walking her dog nearby.

Zeus rushed at her and tried to attack her dog.

The woman picked up her dog. As she began to walk away, Zeus jumped at her and bit her on the back. That action happened repeatedly, with Zeus continuing to circle and bite her, at one point hanging off her jersey.

The woman was yelling.

A man walking his dog came to assist.

Zeus’ aggression was then transferred to the man, the dog grabbing his sweatshirt and ripping it, lunging at him and biting, and knocking him over at one stage.

People came from their homes and were able to restrain Zeus. One person lay on top of him, enabling both victims to get away with their dogs.

The woman was treated at the emergency department for bite wounds to her torso and upper thigh.

The man was taken to hospital and admitted overnight for wounds to his left elbow and left wrist to be surgically cleaned and sutured. He also required follow-up appointments.

Ford had already left for work at the time of the attack. His wife heard barking noises and got to the scene after the two victims had managed to get away.

At Ford’s appearance in the Dunedin District Court last week, counsel Steve Turner said Ford was a responsible dog owner. The dog was euthanised with his permission on the morning of the attack.

Ford was convicted and fined $400, court costs $130.

Judge Emma Smith said it was unknown how the gate got open. She noted Ford acknowledged what occurred must have been distressing for the victims and he had taken the responsible step of having the dog euthanised.

Court reporter