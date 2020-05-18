Rule breaches mark first weekend of Level 2

Couch fires, fireworks, and multiple parties caused headaches for Dunedin police at the weekend as people celebrated the first weekend of Level 2 with a bang.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to three parties within three hours on Saturday night, all of which breached the 10-person gathering rule.

At 8.40pm a party of 15-20 people on Leith St was broken up, followed by a 30-person party 20 minutes later on Cumberland St.

Then, at 10pm, a party of 40-50 people on London St was shut down.

Police also received reports of a group of youths shooting fireworks at Balmacewen Intermediate buildings, and each other, at 10.15pm.

Some youths were located and spoken to, but they denied involvement and had no fireworks in their possession, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Two men were also spotted by Campus Watch lighting a couch on fire in the middle of Leith St.

The pair disappeared before police arrived, and were later found hiding under flax bushes on the bank of the Leith.