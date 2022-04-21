Second man accused of Mosgiel dairy robbery named

The Mosgiel Mini Mart after the alleged robbery. Photo: Peter McIntosh

An Invercargill man has denied the armed robbery of a Mosgiel dairy and plans to take the matter to trial, a court has heard.

Corey James Young (31) is charged with aggravated robbery and dangerous driving following an incident at the Mini Mart on March 3 which left the shopkeeper seriously injured.

Name suppression has lapsed on Young.

Dunedin scaffolder Alistair McFarlane (30) is also accused of the robbery - armed with a claw hammer - as well as wounding the complainant with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged the duo stole cigarettes from the shop.

Young appeared in the Dunedin District Court by video link this morning when his counsel David More entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

The defendant will make a bail application next week.

When McFarlane appeared in court earlier this month he did not enter pleas to the charges nor apply for bail.

He will be back before a judge again next month.

The owner of the dairy previously told the Otago Daily Times he was hit over the head then fled to a back room where he locked himself, before calling the police.

Emergency services arrived minutes later and the dairy owner was taken to hospital where he spent five nights after having surgery on his skull.