Seven face charges after Dunedin drink-drive blitz

Seven people are facing drink-driving charges after a weekend blitz by police in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, of the Otago Coastal Road Policing Team, said roadside breath-testing checkpoints were held across the city over the weekend.

While ''the vast majority'' of people stopped were under the limit, 15 were over the 250mcg limit. Seven of these were over the 400mcg limit and had been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

The other eight would receive ''infringement notices''.

''It’s clear that the message is not getting through to some drivers and they are choosing to place themselves and other road users at significant risk of injury or even death,'' Snr Sgt Kirk said.

He said the safest option was not to drink at all before driving, as any alcohol impaired your ability to drive a vehicle.