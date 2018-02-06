'She was the heart of our family' - victim's sister

Amber-Rose Rush.

A Dunedin teenager allegedly murdered in her own home was "the heart" of her family.

Amber-Rose Rush (16) was found dead in her Clermiston Ave home, in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine, on Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old medical professional has been charged with her murder.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

He was also granted interim name suppression.

Amber-Rose's older sister Shantelle Rush took to Facebook last night to pay tribute to the 16-year-old.

"She was everything," Shantelle Rush wrote.

"She was the heart of our family.

"She was the most amazing daughter, aunty, sister anyone could ever dream of having.

"She had such a amazing life in front of her and this [alleged murderer] took that all away, and took all our hearts with her."

Amber-Rose's mother Lisa Ann said the murder accused had "stolen her soul".

"There is absolutely nothing anyone can do or say that can harm me or my family more , destroyed doesn't even begin to describe it," she wrote on Facebook.

"My baby was and is my life , I write this lying alone on the floor of my baby's room where he stole everything from me."

Friends also paid tribute to Amber-Rose.

"Words can't describe the amount of sadness and anger I'm feeling," one friend wrote.

"You were honestly such a kind hearted soul with the personality of a gem, you always were a very beautiful girl.

"You were taken away from this earth and our family far far too early, but nobody's ever going to forget the good memories and times they had with your beautiful self."

Soon after Amber-Rose died her mother Lisa also posted on Facebook.

She said her daughter was "my heart my soul my life".

"My world is over," the grieving mother wrote.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the Rush family and as of this morning, $2464 has been donated by 51 people.

Shantelle Rush set up the page to help her family with funeral and other bills associated with Amber-Rose's death.

Shantelle Rush said the money would also be used to help her mother move from the house where Amber-Rose died.

People have also been paying tribute to the 16-year-old on the Givealittle page.

"My beautiful friend, gone but not forgotten. I hope my donation helps to the family," said Tayla Blewden.

Skyla Flowers said she remembered Amber-Rose from primary school.

"She had such a contagious smile," she posted.

"I'm so sorry for you loss. No amount of money will ever fix what happened but I hope the donations help with everything."