Stolen property, gun found in Brockville raid

Two men are facing burglary and firearms charges after a ''large amount'' of stolen property was found by police during a raid in Brockville today.

Police said the recovered property was believed to have been taken in burglaries around the city in recent months.

A firearm, a small amount of drugs, and drug utensils were also found.

Two men, aged 28 and 40, have been charged with burglary and firearms offences and are due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Wednesday, June 27.

Constable Kylie Batten said police were ''really pleased'' to have recovered so much stolen property.

“Over the next few weeks we hope to be able to return some of the property to the victims of some of these burglaries,” Constable Batten said.

Police would try to establish where the property has come from, which could take several weeks.