Saturday, 3 July 2021

Suspicious car fire in Brighton

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are calling for witnesses to a suspicious car fire in Brighton on Friday night. 

    Police were called to the scene on Big Stone Rd shortly before 11pm, where they discovered a Holden Captiva on fire.  

    "Although the vehicle was reasonably damaged by the fire, positive lines of inquiry are being followed in relation to the two suspects believed to be involved," a police statement said.   

     - Police 105, or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter