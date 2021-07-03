You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are calling for witnesses to a suspicious car fire in Brighton on Friday night.
Police were called to the scene on Big Stone Rd shortly before 11pm, where they discovered a Holden Captiva on fire.
"Although the vehicle was reasonably damaged by the fire, positive lines of inquiry are being followed in relation to the two suspects believed to be involved," a police statement said.
- Police 105, or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111