Teen allegedly spat in officer's face after car thefts

A teenager allegedly stole multiple cars then spat in the face of an arresting officer following a police dog chase in Dunedin overnight.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to a call at 12.15am from a member of the public who saw a car crashed into a fence in Edith St, Fairfield and a person running from the scene.

Police made inquiries and found two more vehicles that had been broken into parked a short distance away in Old Brighton Rd.

They then called in the police dog handler to help locate the runner.

They tracked down the 17-year-old on Old Brighton Rd, where he allegedly spat in the face of the arresting officer.

Snr Sgt Bond said further investigations found the teen had stolen the first vehicle from Pencarrow Rd in South Dunedin.

He then drove it to Mosgiel and dumped it, before stealing another vehicle which he drove through to Fairfield where he crashed into the fence.

He then tried to flee the scene.

In the second vehicle, police found tools and gloves allegedly belonging to the teen.

He teen was arrested and charged with unlawfully getting into two vehicles, interference with two vehicles, assaults to police, and possessing instruments for car conversion.

He will appear in youth court on Thursday.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz