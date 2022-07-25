Monday, 25 July 2022

Teen caught at 140kmh says passengers egged him on

    By Oscar Francis
    A young Dunedin man received a hefty fine from police yesterday after driving down the Southern Motorway at more than 140kmh.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 17-year-old man was recorded driving at 143kmh in the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) about 6.10pm yesterday.

    The driver told police he did not usually drive like that, but he was egged on by two passengers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He had his license was suspended for 28 days and he received a $510 fine, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

