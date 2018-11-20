Teen caught by dog team

A teenager sought in relation to three burglaries at the weekend was apprehended by a police dog team, receiving a bite in the process.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 18-year-old was seen at a Great King St property before jumping over a fence.

He was then reported to have committed a burglary in North Rd before police were called and he was tracked by dog units.

"And due to his aggressiveness he received a bite.''

He received medical treatment immediately afterwards.



