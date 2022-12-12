Teen charged after Class A drugs found in car

A 17-year-old is to appear in Youth Court after an early-morning search found Class A drugs and $2300 in cash, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped the car in Magnet St about 1.40am yesterday.

They smelled cannabis and began a search.

Police then discovered 11 tabs of LSD, 49.5g of cannabis in individual bags, $2300 in cash and scales in a backpack, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested and would appear in court charged with supply of cannabis and LSD.

The youth was not previously known to police, he said.

