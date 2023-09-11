Teen charged with assault after filmed at bus hub

A Dunedin teenager unwilling to pay her fare punched a passenger in the face after they filmed her being asked to get off, police say.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the teen got on at the Dunedin Central Bus Hub at 4.20pm on Saturday, but refused to pay the driver.

Another passenger recorded her being asked to leave the bus.

The teen took exception to this and tried to grab the phone from the passenger, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She then allegedly punched them in the face.

The teen was arrested, charged with assault and would appear in the Youth Court later this week.

