Teenage drink-drivers of concern

Weekend incidents worry police.

Half of the drivers who failed breath alcohol tests after being pulled over by Dunedin police at the weekend were teenagers — one recording a breath alcohol level of more than 1100mcg.

The number has left officers very concerned, particularly because the breath alcohol limit for drivers under 20 is zero.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 19-year-old man was stopped for speeding in Cumberland St, while on his way to his girlfriend’s house about 1am on Sunday.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1120mcg. His driver’s licence was suspended and he has been summoned to appear at the Dunedin District Court.

About an hour and a-half later, another 19-year-old man was pulled over by police in lower Stuart St and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 684mcg. He too has been summoned to court.

On Saturday, at 10.45pm, yet another 19-year-old driver was breath tested after he rear-ended another vehicle waiting at traffic lights in St Leonards.

"He had been to an end-of-year rugby function and drank about 10 bottles of beer."

Snr Sgt Bond said the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 766mcg. His licence was suspended and he was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on August 26.

Also on Saturday, a 19-year-old man was pulled over for revving his engine in Stuart St. His breath alcohol level was 684mcg.

"People under the age of 20 have a zero alcohol limit, so it’s crystal clear for those in this age group to not have anything to drink at all."

Snr Sgt Bond said it was concerning that New Zealanders continued to drink and drive.

"My advice is that if you’re going to drink, don’t drive at all — get a taxi or sober driver to take you home," he said.

"When caught, you will be summonsed to appear in court, could have your licence suspended on the spot for 28 days depending on results, and will get a criminal conviction which will impact your future job prospects."

"There is also the risk that drink-drivers pose on the roads and the potential harm they can cause."

Also on Sunday, a 27-year-old man was stopped in Crawford St after his vehicle ran "a late orange light". He recorded a breath alcohol level of 858mcg, his licence was suspended and he has been summoned to appear in court.

On Saturday night, a 36-year-old disqualified male driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 447mcg when stopped in South Rd; a 37-year-old man in Brighton Rd recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg; and a 41-year-old woman recorded 452mcg when stopped in the Puddle Alley area.

