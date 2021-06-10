Teens sneak into circus, cause fight, crash: Police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two teenage boys may face charges after they snuck into the circus, got into a fight with a cyclist and allegedly crashed a car while drunk in Dunedin.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said two 16-year-old boys allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol, crashed a vehicle into a parked car while performing a U-turn in Prince Albert Rd about 9pm last night.
It was later discovered the boys had spent the evening causing trouble across Dunedin, he said.
After attending a hockey match, the pair snuck into the Great Moscow Circus at the Kensington Oval before allegedly getting into a fight with a cyclist on John Wilson Ocean Dr.
One of the boys blew a blood-alcohol level of 316mcg and the other was brought to hospital to have blood levels taken.
Neither of the teens had confessed to drink-driving.
Both of them were possibly facing charges, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.