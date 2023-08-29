Three arrested at Carisbrook Hotel

The former Carisbrook Hotel. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Three men have been arrested at Carisbrook Hotel following two separate incidents last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were first called to the facility about 6.40pm, when a member of the public saw two men fighting in the carpark.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested and charged with threatening behaviour towards the landlord, and both are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Then at 9.45pm, police were called back to the hotel following reports a 28-year-old man was trespassing at the property.

He was located sleeping in one of the bedrooms.

"This male had been trespassed on August 25 and had already been arrested on August 27 for returning to the address," Sgt Lee said.

The man was arrested and charged again for trespassing and breaching his bail conditions.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court as well.